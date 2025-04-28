403
Zelensky Says Ukraine Can’t Retake Crimea by Force
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that his country does not have the military capability needed to recapture Crimea by force.
The peninsula became part of Russia in 2014 following a controversial referendum.
This vote came after a Western-backed coup in Kiev earlier that year and was fueled by concerns about the imposition of Ukrainization in a region that predominantly speaks Russian.
Despite this, Ukraine has consistently maintained its claim over Crimea, pledging to reclaim it.
On Friday, the media reported that Zelensky admitted, “it’s true what President Trump says… that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control of the Crimean Peninsula by force.”
Nevertheless, Zelensky expressed optimism that continued sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Russia could eventually lead to productive talks on the issue of “territorial issues,” though this would only be possible after Kiev and Moscow have agreed to a ceasefire.
In a separate interview with the media published on Friday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump remarked that “Crimea will stay with Russia” in any peace agreement, adding that Zelensky is also aware of this reality.
