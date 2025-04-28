Salesforce Ignites The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution At GITEX Africa 2025 With Game-Changing Agentforce

Salesforce ( ), a global leader in AI-powered CRM solutions, participates at GITEX Africa 2025 to demonstrate how its groundbreaking Agentforce platform is empowering African enterprises to harness the full potential of autonomous AI. The event marks a pivotal moment for businesses across the continent to experience firsthand how AI agents are transforming operations, customer engagement, and competitive advantage.

Since its September 2024 debut, Agentforce has achieved remarkable adoption as Salesforce's fastest-growing solution, with more than 5,000 organizations worldwide already deploying autonomous AI agents. This rapid uptake reflects the platform's ability to move beyond traditional automation to what industry experts recognize as the third wave of AI - intelligent agents that don't just assist but actually execute complete business processes with human-like reasoning.

"At Salesforce, we believe that enhancing the customer experience is an essential driver of success. With Agentforce, we are transforming how African businesses interact with their customers, utilizing intelligent agents that understand and anticipate customer needs, leading to deeper connections and trust", said Omar Oualif, Regional Vice President at Salesforce.

Visitors to the Salesforce booth will witness live demonstrations of Agentforce 2dx, the platform's latest evolution that introduces proactive AI capabilities. These next-generation agents can anticipate business needs, trigger actions based on real-time data changes, and operate autonomously across any business process. The showcase will also feature the newly launched AgentExchange marketplace, where attendees can explore hundreds of prebuilt agent templates and industry-specific solutions designed to accelerate deployment.

The timing of this demonstration couldn't be more significant for African businesses. With a report from Futurum Research showing Agentforce delivers ROI five times faster than DIY AI implementations while reducing costs by 20%, the platform provides a compelling solution for organizations looking to capitalize on the $6 trillion digital labor opportunity.

A thriving ecosystem in Africa

The GITEX Africa Salesforce showcase will also feature local partners who are leading the charge in this exciting new landscape and play a significant role in the development of a thriving ecosystem that will extend Salesforce solutions to African customers. Partners participating in the Salesforce booth are:

BaybridgeDigital, a leading Agentic AI powerhouse, emphasizes their commitment to driving growth through Salesforce's innovative platform. " With more than 300 projects experience, we connect brands, technology, data, and people to empower African enterprises to scale faster and innovate like never before, " said a representative from BaybridgeDigital.

NBS Consulting, a Salesforce Partner, is showcasing how AI and data can revolutionize customer experiences . "We are excited to share inspiring success stories and demonstrate immersive technologies that personalize and optimize customer interactions ," noted a spokesperson from NBS Consulting.

Gear9, returning for its third consecutive GITEX, highlights its commitment to showcasing Moroccan technological excellence. "Our real-world implementations on the Salesforce platform underscore the transformative power of AI, data, and CRM solutions. This year, we aim to further strengthen our vision of innovation, " stated Mounir Bouchiha, CEO of Gear9.

ASSA Associates, specializing in CRM solutions for Telecom, Banking/Insurance and Distribution, is ready to demonstrate the efficacy of Salesforce Industries Solutions at GITEX Africa 2025. "We are eager to show how our expertise can support businesses in navigating digital transformation challenges ," said the company representative.

D&A Technologies adds to the excitement by participating in GITEX alongside Salesforce. "We are proud to showcase African excellence in AI, CRM integration, and digital innovation. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our strategic partnership with Salesforce and highlight our expertise in leading ambitious transformation projects across the continent, " said a spokesperson from D&A Technologies.

Salesforce's participation at GITEX Africa underscores its commitment to supporting Africa's digital transformation. The company will offer hands-on sessions with its low-code development tools, and present real-world case studies from African enterprises that have successfully deployed autonomous AI agents. Developers can also sign up for a free Salesforce Developer Edition to get started with the Platform. These activities align with Salesforce's broader vision to empower what it calls "Agentblazers" – the next generation of professionals who will shape how businesses operate in the era of autonomous AI.

