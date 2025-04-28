403
Zelensky confesses Ukraine can’t regain Crimea by force
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that Ukraine lacks the military strength needed to reclaim Crimea by force. The peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 following a referendum, which came after a Western-supported coup in Ukraine that year. Despite Ukraine's ongoing claim to Crimea, Zelensky acknowledged the military reality in a statement on Friday, agreeing with U.S. President Donald Trump's assessment that Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to take back the territory through military means.
Zelensky expressed hope that continued sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Russia could lead to future negotiations over the territory, but only after a ceasefire is in place. In an interview with Time Magazine, Trump had stated that "Crimea will stay with Russia" in any peace agreement, adding that Zelensky understands this. Trump further claimed that the U.S. under President Barack Obama effectively handed Crimea to Russia, emphasizing that most of Crimea's population speaks Russian.
Trump also suggested that the two sides are close to reaching a deal and should meet at high levels to finalize it. Media reports indicate that Washington's proposed agreement could include recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, freezing the conflict along existing frontlines, and accepting Moscow’s control over several Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia.
However, Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s stance that only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide their territories. On the same day, the Washington Post reported that European leaders were urging Ukraine to consider the possibility of ceding some territories to Russia as part of a peace agreement, with Ukraine reportedly open to enduring effective Russian control of Crimea without formally recognizing it as Russian territory.
