Sinch Named A Leader In The 2025 Omdia Universe Cpaas Report

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, has once again been named a Leader in the newly released Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers 2025 report.

This recognition underscores Sinch's continued leadership as a global innovator in orchestrating intelligent, AI-powered customer interactions and conversational experiences. With strategic investments in advanced conversational AI, RCS messaging, and secure, trusted communications backed by robust fraud prevention, Sinch delivers unmatched performance, local regulatory expertise, and customer-centric support across 60+ countries. Sinch's sustained excellence in strategy, market momentum, and execution empowers enterprises worldwide to orchestrate seamless, personalized digital experiences at scale.

Sinch's leadership in RCS and AI-enabled conversational messaging was a standout in this year's report, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to innovating the next generation of customer engagement. As more enterprises turn to mobile-first interactions, Sinch continues to lead the way in helping businesses deliver real-time, two-way conversations that keep customers engaged, informed, safe, and happy.

With a robust API-first architecture and unmatched global reach, Sinch orchestrates 900 billion interactions annually across messaging, voice, email, and conversational channels. 175,000 businesses around the world trust Sinch's enterprise-grade infrastructure, intelligent orchestration, and conversational capabilities backed by AI to seamlessly connect and reliably automate personalized experiences at scale.

"We're proud of being recognized by Omdia for our continued progress toward a leadership position in RCS and AI-enabled customer communications, "said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing a secure, trusted platform that helps enterprises confidently deliver personalized, automated conversations across every digital communications channel."

Sinch stood out as a Leader in the CPaaS Universe, scoring well above average in 11 of the 12 evaluation categories, with its highest marks in innovation (95%), go-to-market strategy (91%), and non-functional requirements (91%).

As organizations future-proof their communications strategies, Sinch remains at the forefront of Digital Customer Communications innovation-advancing AI-powered solutions, expanding its conversational commerce capabilities, and delivering seamless, omnichannel experiences all across the globe.

