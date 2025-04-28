IPLOOK Launches Next-Gen Isms: Unified Messaging Platform Bridging 2G To 5G & IMS Network

HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where multi-generational networks coexist, IPLOOK disrupts the messaging landscape with its groundbreaking iSMS Converged Messaging System. Engineered as an all-in-one SMSC+SMGW solution, this first-of-its-kind platform empowers telecom operators, governments, and enterprises to future-proof SMS services across legacy 2G/3G, modern 4G/5G, and cloud-native IMS infrastructures.

Why IPLOOK's iSMS?

IPLOOK's iSMS combines a Short Message Service Center (SMSC ) and Short Message Gateway (SMGW) to deliver end-to-end messaging services. Whether it's person-to-person communication, IoT data alerts, enterprise verification codes, or public service notifications, iSMS ensures your messages are delivered efficiently, securely, and globally.

Key Features Driving Value

High Availability: Dual-SMSC disaster recovery with real-time data synchronization.

Scalability: Handles massive traffic with dynamic routing, multi-destination forwarding, and traffic control.

Security & Compliance: Blacklist/whitelist management, encryption, and offline/online charging (Ro/Rf interfaces).

Flexible Integration: Compatible with SMPP, HTTP, Diameter, and MAP protocols for effortless SP/operator connectivity.

Deployment Made Simple

Whether it's legacy 2G/3G networks or modern 5G /IMS architectures, iSMS offers tailored solutions. Its cloud-ready design and backup strategies ensure 99.9% uptime, while A2P/P2A workflows streamline enterprise-customer interactions.

Join the Future of Messaging

Trusted by telecom operators and enterprises globally, iSMS delivers speed, security, and scalability. Let's connect to explore how iSMS can elevate your communication strategy!

Media contact:

Shimin Zheng, [email protected]

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED