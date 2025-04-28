5 Dead As Mud Mound Collapses In Kaushambi Of Uttar Pradesh: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Five villagers were killed and three others injured after the mud mound they were digging for house plastering soil collapsed in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on April 28.

The deceased were all women , and included two children. The three injured women have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, PTI reported citing officials.

The deceased, who died on the spot, were identified as Kachrahi (70), Mamta and Lalita (35), and minors Khushi (17) and Uma Devi (15).

| Canada news: 11 killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd Kaushambi mud mound collapse: What Happened?

Giving details of the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya said that several women from Tikardih village in Kaushambi district, under the Kokhraj police station jurisdiction, had gone outside the village early on April 28 to dig for soil to plaster their houses.

“The mound was already weakened and had visible cracks. While digging, a large portion of the mound suddenly caved in, burying everyone underneath,” according to Maurya.

The report added that villagers rushed to the incident once informed and attempted to rescue the buried women with their hands. A JCB machine was later brought in to speed up the rescue operations.

| 'Mass casualty' as boat-ferry crash in Florida, hospitals on alert: Top updates Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. In a statement from Lucknow, the chief minister directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite the relief and rescue operations.

CM Adityanath also instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment without delay. He also wished them a speedy recovery.

Earlier on April 22, two people were arrested for trafficking a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Kaushambi district's Kokhraj area, PTI reported citing the police.

“The arrested individuals included the girl's father Ashok who sold her to the second accused,” Sandeep Tyagi from Haryana's Panipat district.

(With inputs from PTI)