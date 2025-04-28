Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Should Declare War Against Pak If It Refuses To Hand Over Pok: Union Minister Athawale

2025-04-28 03:14:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said India should declare war against Pakistan if it refuses to hand over PoK, as terror activities will continue as long as the territory exists.

Speaking to reporters in Lonavala near here on Sunday, the Union minister of state for social justice condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons lost their lives on April 22.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. Terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

“As long as PoK exists, terrorist activities will continue. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if Pakistan does not hand over PoK, we must declare war against them,” Athawale said, calling for another surgical strike against the neighbouring country.

He said the Pahalgam attack was highly condemnable.

Read Also Nothing Achieved, Nothing Will Be Achieved By Terrorism: Dy CM Govt Objects To BBC Reportage On Pahalgam, Terming Of Terrorists As 'Militants'

The minister said,“Terrorists enter India through the same route again and again. Which is why India needs to take control of the PoK region.”

He warned that Pakistan must vacate the area, or else India will not hesitate to wage war, and the Centre is serious about the matter.

Athawale urged the opposition to support the government on the issue.

“The opposition should stand with us. This is what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar taught us, to stand with the nation when required,” he said.

The minister said,“After the abrogation of Article 370, tourists started visiting Kashmir in large numbers. The voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir elections was around 60 per cent. Terrorists and Pakistan were not happy with these developments.”

India is getting stronger, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including Muslims, are with the nation, he said.

