Many die, more than 700 wounded in huge explosion in Iran
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed, and more than 700 others were injured in a massive explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, on Saturday, according to local media reports. The port, situated about 23 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas and near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, is Iran’s largest commercial port and an important global shipping hub for oil.
Witnesses and online videos suggest the explosion followed a smaller blast that triggered a fire at the port, with dramatic footage showing a massive column of smoke rising into the sky. The blast appears to have ignited freight containers, causing significant damage to the port’s infrastructure, including several collapsed buildings.
The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, with conflicting reports from local officials. Some say the explosion originated in an administrative building, others point to a gas tanker blast, while some suggest it may have come from the freight container area. Local officials are continuing efforts to evacuate the injured and transport them to nearby medical centers.
