Trump reacts to Moscow vehicle bombing that murdered Russian general
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has pledged to investigate the assassination of a senior Russian general outside Moscow on Friday, calling it “a big one.” The attack occurred as Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for high-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The general, Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of operations for Russia’s General Staff, was killed in a car bomb explosion near his residence in Balashikha, a suburb east of Moscow.
Russian officials have suggested that Ukrainian intelligence services might have been involved in the assassination, noting that Moskalik had been part of talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis before the conflict escalated in 2022. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also blamed Ukraine, accusing it of engaging in “terrorist activities” inside Russia.
Trump, who was unaware of the incident until asked by reporters, responded, “That’s hitting close to home, right? That’s a big one,” adding that he would look into it and provide updates if he learned more.
The assassination occurred as Trump’s envoy arrived for peace talks with Putin. Russian presidential adviser Yury Ushakov described the three-hour meeting as “constructive,” focusing on restarting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, which have been stalled since spring 2022. Trump expressed optimism, stating that Russia and Ukraine are “very close to a deal” and that the two sides should meet at high levels to finalize it, with most major points already agreed upon.
The proposed agreement reportedly includes US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, freezing the conflict along current front lines, and acknowledging Russia’s control over large parts of four former Ukrainian regions. The deal would also prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and phase out sanctions on Russia. However, Ukrainian President Zelensky has firmly rejected any territorial concessions, including the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.
