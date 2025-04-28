Dubai Health Authority Strengthens Patient Data Security With NABIDH Privacy Intelligence Initiative

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the 'Nabidh' system to enhance patient data security and privacy, in cooperation with Imprivata.

This milestone reflects DHA's leadership in digital health transformation and its commitment to adopting advanced digital healthcare solutions, reinforcing patient trust and strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for digital transformation.

The announcement was made during a special event attended by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, alongside leading healthcare officials, decision-makers, and technology experts, to discuss the future of digital healthcare in Dubai.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, highlighted the Authority's strong commitment to safeguarding patient data and privacy through a sustainable strategic approach that embraces cutting-edge technologies. This, he noted, significantly enhances the efficiency of the healthcare system, creating a patient experience built on trust in the management of health data.

Al Ketbi stated that integrating AI into the 'Nabidh' system demonstrates DHA's dedication to establishing a safer, more efficient, and sustainable digital healthcare environment that meets patients' evolving needs. He emphasised DHA's efforts in building a comprehensive healthcare system that adheres to the highest global standards in patient data protection.

He also reaffirmed DHA's commitment to investing in advanced digital solutions in collaboration with strategic partners to strengthen the efficiency of the healthcare system. This supports Dubai's objective of becoming the smartest city in the world, where AI serves as a strategic partner in shaping the future of healthcare.

Al Ketbi highlighted that DHA's strategic partnership with leading companies to strengthen Dubai's capability to lead the future of digital healthcare. The Authority has successfully unified over 9.53 million patient medical records within an integrated electronic system, linking more than 1,500 healthcare facilities to 'Nabidh'. Additionally, 82% of Dubai's medical workforce is now actively engaged with the system, marking a significant achievement in DHA's commitment to comprehensive digital transformation and the establishment of a healthcare environment characterised by transparency, sustainability, and security.

The successful implementation of the Patient Privacy Intelligence (PPI) system as part of the NABIDH initiative, reinforces Dubai's commitment to pioneering digital healthcare transformation..

NABIDH, which stands for Network & Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, is a cornerstone of DHA's strategy to digitise healthcare services. The initiative ensures that each patient has a single, comprehensive electronic medical file accessible across all healthcare providers in Dubai. This effort enhances efficiency, minimises errors, and enables a more personalised patient care experience.

With the integration of Patient Privacy Intelligence, DHA has taken a significant step in strengthening data security and compliance across its healthcare network. The system proactively monitors and prevents unauthorised access to sensitive patient records, ensuring robust protection of Personal Health Information (PHI). By leveraging AI-driven analytics, NABIDH can detect potential data breaches in real-time, thereby reinforcing trust between healthcare providers and patients.

Ms. Mona Bajman, CEO of the Shared Support Services Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said: 'The implementation of Patient Privacy Intelligence within NABIDH marks a new era of secure, patient-focused digital healthcare in Dubai. By safeguarding patient data through advanced AI and behavioural analytics, we are setting a new benchmark in healthcare security and compliance.

She added AI-driven analytics now play a crucial role in detecting data breach attempts in real time, reinforcing health information security and fostering trust between service providers and patients.

Bajman emphasised that 'Nabidh' is a cornerstone of DHA's strategy to digitise healthcare services, enhance integration among healthcare providers, improve operational efficiency, and reduce potential errors. This ensures a more seamless and precise healthcare experience for patients and users, aligning with Dubai's ambitious vision to build a smart, integrated healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Mohammed Al Redha, Director of DHA's Health Informatics and Smart Health Department said: 'Ensuring patient data privacy is a cornerstone of DHA's digital health transformation. The integration of Patient Privacy Intelligence into NABIDH marks a major step forward in safeguarding personal health information while enabling seamless, secure, and compliant access across Dubai's healthcare ecosystem. This milestone strengthens our commitment to building a future-ready health system that prioritises both innovation and patient trust.'

NABIDH has already unified over 9.53 million patient records and connected more than 1,500 healthcare facilities, with 82% of Dubai's healthcare professionals actively engaged in the system. This milestone reaffirms Dubai's position as a global leader in digital health transformation, ensuring the highest standards of privacy, security, and efficiency in patient data management.

Khaled Esseibi, Regional Director, Imprivata Middle East, added: 'As digital healthcare continues to evolve, DHA's commitment to patient privacy and security through NABIDH is commendable. Imprivata PPI provides DHA with the assurance that electronic patient health records are managed securely, supporting Dubai's vision of a fully integrated and compliant healthcare system.'

The NABIDH Elevate event, brought together healthcare leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss the future of digital healthcare in Dubai. With DHA's latest milestone, Dubai is cementing its status as a frontrunner in innovative and secure healthcare solutions.