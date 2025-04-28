Justmarkets Won The 'Best Trading Conditions' Award At Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

- Yasser Mansour

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global multi-asset broker JustMarkets was recognized with the Best Trading Conditions award at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025 - one of the region's most influential finance and trading events. The expo was held on April 23–24, 2025, at the Conrad Etihad Towers, connecting leading fintech companies, top speakers, and trading enthusiasts from MENA and beyond.

This award shows that client-centricity is JustMarkets #1 priority. With a solid 12-year history of exceptional reputation and trading conditions, the broker has attracted more than 2 million traders from over 160 countries. The team plans to expand its presence even more, making trading accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Building Strong Relationships with MENA and Beyond

JustMarkets took part at Money Expo Abu Dhabi as a Diamond Sponsor, using this opportunity to present latest developments and connect with traders from across the globe, partners, and fintech professionals in the MENA region. All visitors of the company's Booth #6 could explore advanced solutions, get firsthand insights into the future of trading, and engage in live conversations with JustMarkets team.

The session drew interest from those looking for new perspectives on how technology is transforming the trading experience. Additionally, it highlighted how JustMarkets can help traders in MENA to stay ahead of the curve through its mobile platform, global instruments, and competitive spreads.

Focus on the Future of Mobile Trading

The team put a special emphasis on mobile trading, noting that "The mobile trading trend is gradually replacing desktop trading. We are becoming more dynamic, borders are a thing of the past and traders love to travel. It is clear that we need to adapt to the new needs of our clients" - Yasser Mansour, Senior Key Manager Partners at JustMarkets Global Brokerage. He outlined the dominance of mobile-first trading, the challenges of trading on the go, and how AI and UX innovation are shaping the future of fintech.

Looking forward to new opportunities, JustMarkets speaker adds: "At JustMarkets, we understand and actively contribute to the development of new solutions and the improvement of the JustMarkets Mobile Trading App. We invite you to learn more about our trading conditions and test our mobile online trading app in real time. I think this Money Expo Award is an additional proof that JustMarkets delivers the best to clients."

JustMarkets continues to expand its global reach and put client needs at the center of its product refinement. The "Best Trading Conditions" award is a solid proof of the broker's hard work and dedication to produce valuable, secure, and transparent experiences.

