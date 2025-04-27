Changan Automobile Releases Three Strategic Action Plans At Auto Shanghai 2025, Outlining New Global Blueprint

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, has unveiled its forward-looking roadmap under the theme "Together for a Smarter World" at Auto Shanghai 2025, which is being held from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The Company's three strategies - its new energy Shangri-La Mission, Dubhe Plan for intelligence, and its Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion - usher in a new chapter of strategic upgrades and innovation for ChangAn. Major breakthroughs for the Company include debuting multiple new energy models, deploying intelligent driving technology, boosting international sales, and developing a manufacturing facility in Thailand.

ChangAn's Shangri-La Mission, aiming to continuously enrich its product portfolio over the next five years, will introduce 45 all-new models globally, including 37 new energy models. In 2025 alone, 20 new models are set to launch, with 12 new energy vehicles such as the AVATR 06, DEEPAL S09, and CHANG-AN Q07. In partnership with CATL, ChangAn is advancing key electrolyte technologies and accelerating solid-state battery development. A prototype will debut by late 2025, with installation tests in 2026 and mass production by 2027. The company also unveiled its intelligent battery collision monitoring system and Kirin 4C fast-charging battery.

Under its Dubhe 2.0 Plan, ChangAn will invest 20 billion yuan over five years to advance AI large model development and end-to-end assisted driving. Another 20 billion yuan will support growth in the low-altitude economy, including flying cars. The Intelligent TS Drive, TY Cockpit, and TH Chassis systems will be comprehensively upgraded, alongside over 50 intelligent features. Five versions of Intelligent TS Drive assisted driving system will be released, catering to varying user needs, with the LiDAR PRO version set for mass production by late 2025. ChangAn will invest over 200 billion yuan in new automotive technologies in the next decade, launch test flights for flying cars this year, and target humanoid robot production by 2028. Its NextLab in Shanghai anchors global design innovation.

Under its Vast Ocean Plan, ChangAn will invest over $15 billion globally by 2030, targeting annual international sales of 1.5 million vehicles and expanding its overseas workforce to 10,000. The Company's global market strategy will shift to a "6+2" layout, elevating five key regions to match the strategic level of China. International market capacity will grow from 30 million to 50 million, with 11 KD projects launching in countries including Kazakhstan and Egypt, adding 500,000 units in production capacity. ChangAn will enter new markets, including Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Germany, and Australia, aiming for full coverage of five major regions by 2026.

"Despite strong headwinds and a long journey ahead, ChangAn Automobile will press forward with unwavering determination," said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. "With our historical spirit of 'innovating through change and persisting through adversity,' our deep cultural heritage, consistent strategic execution, outstanding team, and robust R&D capabilities, we firmly believe we can ride the waves, accelerate high-quality transformation, and achieve our vision of building a world-class auto brand. We will contribute more ChangAn strength to our mission of 'leading sustainable mobility and benefiting human life.'"

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company. Its product lineup includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. Powered by innovation and industrial upgrading, the Company is committed to advancing sustainable mobility and becoming a global industry leader.

