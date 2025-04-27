Egypt's PM Tackles Workers' University Reform, Labour Law Implementation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held separate meetings on Sunday focusing on key labour sector issues, reviewing challenges and development plans for the Workers' University and discussing the implementation of the new Labour Law and vocational training strategies, according to cabinet statements.

In a meeting dedicated to the Workers' University, attended by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour and Minister of Labour Mohamed Gobran, Madbouly addressed efforts to overhaul the institution. He stated the goal is to qualify it as a model in education and training meeting comprehensive quality standards, contributing to state objectives focused on technological education and enhancing graduate capabilities.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of full coordination between the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Labour, along with private sector cooperation, to restructure the university and activate its role as a genuine addition to Egypt's higher education system.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homssani detailed that the meeting reviewed challenges and proposed development paths. These include rehabilitating the university by utilising its existing infrastructure across several governorates, modernising facilities including attached hotel units, examining curriculum standards, and ensuring educational quality. Development concepts also involve establishing a distinct academic structure, implementing quality controls aligned with Egyptian university standards, and enhancing partnerships with industry for student training and employment. The development paths are being formulated in coordination with both ministries and the private sector, incorporating specialist opinions.

In a separate meeting the same day, Prime Minister Madbouly met with Labour Minister Gobran to follow up on several labour-related files, notably the newly approved Labour Law. Madbouly commended the parliament's approval and directed the immediate start of consultation sessions between key stakeholders regarding the law's executive regulations to achieve consensus and activate the legislation. He emphasized the law's importance in serving stakeholder interests and aligning with Egypt's plans to develop youth skills for future professions and market demands.

Gobran reviewed the preparatory work and consultations that led to the consensus-based law. He also presented the ministry's vision for developing vocational training, outlining its structure and the role of the Training and Rehabilitation Finance Fund.

The Labour Minister reported efforts to license private training centres, with 49 recently approved, over 100 undergoing procedures, and around 300 applications under review. He confirmed that providers must issue recognised skill-level certificates upon programme completion.

Explaining efforts to address skills gaps, Mr Gibran noted the ministry operates around 38 fixed and 34 mobile training centres nationwide, offering training in roughly 49 professions via 600 annual courses, graduating over 12,000 individuals yearly. He mentioned the digitalisation of certificate issuance through mobile tech centres and fixed outlets.

Gobran highlighted the importance of private sector partnerships in vocational training, citing a protocol with Italy's Compulìo Servizi Occupazionali to qualify Egyptian labour for foreign markets. He also mentioned the“Mehany 2030” project, a collaboration with the private sector to develop the training system and youth skills, alongside cooperation with government entities and international organisations.