Abdelatty, Mbae Discuss Horn Of Africa, Red Sea Developments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Comorian counterpart, Mohamed Mbae, held a telephone call on Saturday, discussing bilateral relations and regional issues, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptian Expatriates, Minister Abdelatty stressed Egypt's firm commitment to supporting Comoros, highlighting the deep historical relations between the two countries.

He expressed Egypt's readiness to provide technical expertise and training across various sectors, linking this to Egypt's focus on supporting development efforts in fellow African nations.

Abdelatty emphasised the importance of exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, health, and capacity building. He noted the need to continue joint work to activate existing cooperation mechanisms and expand collaboration into new fields serving mutual interests.

The call also covered several regional issues of common concern, primarily recent developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Coordination within the African Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on various files of shared interest was also discussed.

For his part, Comoros' Foreign Minister Mbae expressed his country's appreciation for what he described as Egypt's pivotal role in supporting continental issues. He affirmed Comoros' aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with Egypt at all levels and to benefit from Egyptian expertise in supporting national development programmes in Comoros, the statement added.