Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Abdelatty, Mbae Discuss Horn Of Africa, Red Sea Developments

Abdelatty, Mbae Discuss Horn Of Africa, Red Sea Developments


2025-04-27 10:22:14
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Comorian counterpart, Mohamed Mbae, held a telephone call on Saturday, discussing bilateral relations and regional issues, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptian Expatriates, Minister Abdelatty stressed Egypt's firm commitment to supporting Comoros, highlighting the deep historical relations between the two countries.

He expressed Egypt's readiness to provide technical expertise and training across various sectors, linking this to Egypt's focus on supporting development efforts in fellow African nations.

Abdelatty emphasised the importance of exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, health, and capacity building. He noted the need to continue joint work to activate existing cooperation mechanisms and expand collaboration into new fields serving mutual interests.

The call also covered several regional issues of common concern, primarily recent developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Coordination within the African Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on various files of shared interest was also discussed.

For his part, Comoros' Foreign Minister Mbae expressed his country's appreciation for what he described as Egypt's pivotal role in supporting continental issues. He affirmed Comoros' aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with Egypt at all levels and to benefit from Egyptian expertise in supporting national development programmes in Comoros, the statement added.

MENAFN27042025000153011029ID1109478796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search