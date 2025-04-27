403
Qatar Takes Part In Arabian Travel Market In Dubai
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by Visit Qatar, the main arm of Qatar Tourism, is participating in the 32nd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, which will be held in Dubai from April 28-May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
ATM is one of the most prominent travel and tourism events in the region and serves as a strategic platform to highlight Qatar's growing tourism offers, enhance sector collaboration, and attract investment opportunities in line with Qatar National Tourism Strategy. Visit Qatar is leading a delegation that includes 45 partners from hotels, resorts, and destination management companies. The delegation will showcase Qatar's diverse tourism system at the Qatar pavilion in Hall“Saeed 2”, Booth No“ME1520”.
Visit Qatar pavilion spans 600 square metres and offers a wide range of interactive and immersive experiences designed to capture the attention of both professionals and visitors. One of the key highlights at the pavilion is the 'Discover Qatar' event, an interactive digital experience that provides information about Qatar's most famous landmarks through an engaging quiz.
The pavilion also features a cultural area co-ordinated in collaboration with AND Events, celebrating Qatari heritage with live demonstrations of Arabic calligraphy, traditional Sadu weaving, and pottery-making. Additionally, the Qinwan Café allows visitors to experience Qatari hospitality.
To further enhance visitor engagement, a special 4Dx experience will be presented, offering an immersive journey to the Meryal Waterpark through multisensory visual, auditory, and water effects. This experience gives visitors an exciting preview of one of Qatar's latest entertainment destinations.
This year, ATM returns under the theme,“Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.” As it celebrates its 32nd edition, ATM continues to be one of the most significant travel and tourism events in the Middle East.
