403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Turkiye Stress Need To End Gaza War, Support Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have stressed the need to end the war in Gaza and support stability in Syria.
This came during a joint press conference at the conclusion of talks held by Fidan in Doha Sunday.
HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Qatar cannot accept the starvation of the Palestinian people or the use of starvation as a weapon, emphasising the continuation of mediation to end the war.
He pointed out that "the goal of the current negotiations on Gaza is to release prisoners and end the war." He explained that he discussed with his Turkish counterpart Israel's resumption of its aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Noting that Qatar will continue its efforts with its partners to end the war in the Strip, he said: "We have been working with Egypt as a single team since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza and are constantly in contact with them.
"We worked in our mediation to bring viewpoints closer together, but we were met with a torrent of malicious rumours."
He noted that "Qatar is transparent in its dealings, and the facts have proven the allegations against it to be false."
HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister pointed out that Hamas has repeatedly and publicly affirmed its willingness to return all hostages, adding, "We are exerting our efforts to bring the parties back to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza."
He said Israel wants the release of all prisoners with no prospect of ending the war on Gaza, noting that "Hamas is ready to release all hostages in exchange for the release of prisoners, subject to conditions that Israel may reject."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said: "Last Thursday, we noticed some progress in the positions of the parties regarding the ceasefire negotiations," noting that "when Doha announced its suspension of its role in the negotiations last November, it was with the aim of halting the provocation against it."
He welcomed Oman's efforts in mediating between Iran and the United States.
HE Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that Qatar will continue its efforts to support peace and the reconstruction process in Syria against Qatar are nothing but propaganda: PMAnswering a question from Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka about allegations that Qatar was behind the protests on American campuses and Netanyahu's statements and the 'Qatargate' issue, HE the prime minister said: "All talk about Qatar being behind the student demonstrations in the United States is nonsense."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said: ""Our relationship with American universities is limited to educational institutions located in Doha, and any funding provided by Qatar to educational or research institutions is open to everyone and within transparency."
"What the press has dubbed 'Qatargate' is nothing more than a propaganda term used for political purposes and has no basis in truth."
"We have been working with our brothers in Egypt as one team since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, and we are in constant contact and coordination with our brothers in Egypt."
"Some marginal politicians who spread lies about Qatar have forgotten that Qatar itself helped secure the release of over 100 hostages in Gaza, achieved a ceasefire, and consistently works to promote international peace and security."
"We are a peace-loving nation and a genuine Arab Gulf state. We will not break out of this mould, no matter how many accusations are hurled at us."
HE Sheikh Mohammed also noted that "Qatar's contracts with an American telecommunications company aim to counter a public relations campaign against us in Israel."
For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the strategic partnership with Qatar contributes to supporting regional stability, noting that Qatar has made significant efforts which are commendable, emphasising that the entire region is indebted to it.
He said: "We will continue to maintain close dialogue and co-ordination with Qatar," noting that "Turkiye is co-ordinating with the Qatari side to achieve stability in Syria and rid it of terrorism."
He also noted that his country "will continue its efforts to ensure that the Palestinian and Israeli people live in security and safety based on the two-state solution," adding, "the key to a just peace in the region is the two-state solution."
He said that Turkish efforts in Qatar complement Qatari-Egyptian efforts to end the war on Gaza, stressing that "Hamas will accept any agreement that includes a two-state solution."
He continued, "Our priority is to revive the ceasefire and see food aid reach the Gaza Strip," noting that the Palestinian side has expressed its agreement to a ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel is being stubborn and refusing.
Regarding Syria, Fidan said that the current sanctions are hindering stability there, stressing that efforts are being made with his country's partners to lift the sanctions.
He said in this regard, "There are those who want to exploit the current situation in Syria, and we stand in the way of those who want to do so." He noted that his country "wants to see an environment that grants equal rights to all ethnic and religious components of the Syrian people."
He also emphasized that "Turkiye will not accept any interference that violates Syrian sovereignty, and we reject any party bearing arms outside the framework of the state." He noted that his country "waits for the Kurdistan Workers' Party to heed the call to lay down its arms and stop destabilising the region."
This came during a joint press conference at the conclusion of talks held by Fidan in Doha Sunday.
HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Qatar cannot accept the starvation of the Palestinian people or the use of starvation as a weapon, emphasising the continuation of mediation to end the war.
He pointed out that "the goal of the current negotiations on Gaza is to release prisoners and end the war." He explained that he discussed with his Turkish counterpart Israel's resumption of its aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Noting that Qatar will continue its efforts with its partners to end the war in the Strip, he said: "We have been working with Egypt as a single team since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza and are constantly in contact with them.
"We worked in our mediation to bring viewpoints closer together, but we were met with a torrent of malicious rumours."
He noted that "Qatar is transparent in its dealings, and the facts have proven the allegations against it to be false."
HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister pointed out that Hamas has repeatedly and publicly affirmed its willingness to return all hostages, adding, "We are exerting our efforts to bring the parties back to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza."
He said Israel wants the release of all prisoners with no prospect of ending the war on Gaza, noting that "Hamas is ready to release all hostages in exchange for the release of prisoners, subject to conditions that Israel may reject."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said: "Last Thursday, we noticed some progress in the positions of the parties regarding the ceasefire negotiations," noting that "when Doha announced its suspension of its role in the negotiations last November, it was with the aim of halting the provocation against it."
He welcomed Oman's efforts in mediating between Iran and the United States.
HE Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that Qatar will continue its efforts to support peace and the reconstruction process in Syria against Qatar are nothing but propaganda: PMAnswering a question from Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka about allegations that Qatar was behind the protests on American campuses and Netanyahu's statements and the 'Qatargate' issue, HE the prime minister said: "All talk about Qatar being behind the student demonstrations in the United States is nonsense."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said: ""Our relationship with American universities is limited to educational institutions located in Doha, and any funding provided by Qatar to educational or research institutions is open to everyone and within transparency."
"What the press has dubbed 'Qatargate' is nothing more than a propaganda term used for political purposes and has no basis in truth."
"We have been working with our brothers in Egypt as one team since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, and we are in constant contact and coordination with our brothers in Egypt."
"Some marginal politicians who spread lies about Qatar have forgotten that Qatar itself helped secure the release of over 100 hostages in Gaza, achieved a ceasefire, and consistently works to promote international peace and security."
"We are a peace-loving nation and a genuine Arab Gulf state. We will not break out of this mould, no matter how many accusations are hurled at us."
HE Sheikh Mohammed also noted that "Qatar's contracts with an American telecommunications company aim to counter a public relations campaign against us in Israel."
For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the strategic partnership with Qatar contributes to supporting regional stability, noting that Qatar has made significant efforts which are commendable, emphasising that the entire region is indebted to it.
He said: "We will continue to maintain close dialogue and co-ordination with Qatar," noting that "Turkiye is co-ordinating with the Qatari side to achieve stability in Syria and rid it of terrorism."
He also noted that his country "will continue its efforts to ensure that the Palestinian and Israeli people live in security and safety based on the two-state solution," adding, "the key to a just peace in the region is the two-state solution."
He said that Turkish efforts in Qatar complement Qatari-Egyptian efforts to end the war on Gaza, stressing that "Hamas will accept any agreement that includes a two-state solution."
He continued, "Our priority is to revive the ceasefire and see food aid reach the Gaza Strip," noting that the Palestinian side has expressed its agreement to a ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel is being stubborn and refusing.
Regarding Syria, Fidan said that the current sanctions are hindering stability there, stressing that efforts are being made with his country's partners to lift the sanctions.
He said in this regard, "There are those who want to exploit the current situation in Syria, and we stand in the way of those who want to do so." He noted that his country "wants to see an environment that grants equal rights to all ethnic and religious components of the Syrian people."
He also emphasized that "Turkiye will not accept any interference that violates Syrian sovereignty, and we reject any party bearing arms outside the framework of the state." He noted that his country "waits for the Kurdistan Workers' Party to heed the call to lay down its arms and stop destabilising the region."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment