Education Ministry Honours Winners Of 7Th Edition Of My Disability Is The Secret Of My Talent Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) honoured the winners of the 7th edition of the competition "My Disability is the Secret of My Talent", held this year under the theme of sustainability.



The event coincided with the launch of the Ministry's Education Strategy 2024-2030 under the slogan "Igniting the Flame of Learning," which aims to develop a comprehensive education system that fosters creativity and innovation and prepares the next generation for a successful professional life.





HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi and Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili honored the 30 male and female students with disabilities, in recognition of their excellence in various fields, including the Holy Quran, short stories, public speaking, and artistic creativity such as drawing, handicrafts, and photography.





In this context, Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at MoEHE Fatima Al Saadi congratulated the winners and praised their exceptional talents, in addition to congratulating their parents and guardians for their crucial role in fostering and supporting these talents, wishing the students continuous excellence and recognition on the global stage.



Al Saadi said that in line with the Ministry's vision, MoEHE seeks to provide students with disabilities equal opportunities to showcase their talents and creativity.



She noted that the Ministry has offered students with disabilities integrated educational programs in public schools in recent years, contributing to a qualitative leap in the quality of educational services, on par with regional and international standards.



The "My Disability is the Secret of My Talent" competition was launched for the first time during the 2018-2019 academic year. Given its remarkable success, it has now become an annual event organized by the Ministry in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on December 3, in celebration and recognition of the active role and valuable contributions of persons with disabilities to society.