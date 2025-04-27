Solar Energy Investments In Qatar: A Model For Economic Transformation, Environmental Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar is undergoing a significant transformation in its energy sector since 2022, with the launch of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar power plants on Monday. This move is set to position renewable energy as a core pillar in the country's national energy mix, showcasing its economic diversification and commitment to achieving environmental sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



The addition of 875 megawatts from these two new solar plants, along with the 800 megawatts produced by the Al Kharsaah plant that came into service in 2022, will bring Qatar's total solar energy production capacity to nearly 1,700 megawatts. This marks significant progress toward the country's goal of generating 4,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2030, which will account for about 30 percent of total local electricity production.



This milestone is central to Qatar's renewable energy strategy and QatarEnergy's sustainability strategy, both aiming to increase contribution of renewable energy sources to national energy mix, with solar energy being the most viable option given the country's climatic conditions.



Alongside this, Qatar is enhancing infrastructure to integrate renewable energy into the national grid, offering financial and legislative incentives to attract local and foreign investments. The country is also supporting research and development in energy storage technologies and solar panel efficiency, forging partnerships with academic institutions and global research centers, while promoting community awareness programs and strengthening national capacity in renewable energy operations, maintenance, and project management.



Moreover, Qatar Energy continues to develop a massive solar project in Dukhan area with a production capacity of 2,000 megawatts, set to become one of the largest solar plants globally. It is expected to be operational by the end of this decade. This ambitious project will help raise Qatar's solar energy production capacity to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.



The three solar plants - Al Kharsaah, Mesaieed, and Ras Laffan - are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 28 million tons over their operational lifetime. This aligns with Qatar's commitments under international agreements and features advanced technologies, such as bifacial panels that increase efficiency by 15 percent, and single-axis tracking systems that enhance sunlight absorption by up to 25 percent, alongside use of robots to clean the panels at night with treated water, minimizing efficiency losses due to dust accumulation.



Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Economic Research & Policies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, Dr. Hazim Rahahleh, emphasized that these ongoing projects highlight Qatar's strategic commitment to renewable energy. He noted that the country is positioning itself as a key player in the global clean energy map and is advancing toward achieving its environmental and developmental goals with high responsibility and leadership.



The launch of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar plants, covering an area of 10 square kilometers at a cost of 2.3 billion Qatari riyals, clearly reflects Qatar's seriousness in implementing its ambitious and responsible sustainable energy strategy. These two projects also strengthen Qatar's standing among global leaders in the transition to clean energy, contributing to international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The addition of 875 megawatts of new solar capacity marks a significant leap in Qatar's ability to generate electricity from solar power. Since the launch of Al Kharsaah plant in 2022, with an initial capacity of 800 megawatts, Qatar rapidly enhanced its solar energy sector, doubling its capacity within just three years, which is a remarkable achievement in itself.



Dr. Rahahleh also highlighted the bold strategic significance of Dukhan solar plant project, which is set to be completed before 2030 with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts. He expects this project to raise the contribution of solar energy to around 30 percent of the country's total electricity generation capacity, reducing carbon emissions by more than 4.5 million tons annually.



This transition is complemented by initiatives like "Blue Ammonia" project in Mesaieed, which aims to capture and store 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and partially relies on electricity produced from solar energy.



QatarEnergy is also making strides in developing innovative solutions to reduce emissions through carbon capture and storage technologies, with a target of capturing more than 11 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2035.



In line with these efforts, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) launched "BeSolar" service to encourage families and businesses to install small solar systems, with the "Net Metering" mechanism allowing subscribers to sell excess electricity back to the national grid, reducing electricity bills.



Qatar is also advancing projects like the "Smart Solar Energy Network," which connected multiple facilities to photovoltaic systems with a capacity of 1.68 megawatts, alongside establishing an energy monitoring center to manage generation and consumption.



Economically, the solar energy market in Qatar is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 percent until 2027, driven by both public and private sector investments in major projects. This will reduce reliance on natural gas, which currently dominates electricity generation, while supporting diversification of national income sources and enhancing energy security.



Overall, Qatar's investments in solar energy represent a comprehensive model for economic transformation and environmental commitment. These initiatives solidify the country's position as a regional leader in renewable energy, continuing to develop major projects, adopt supportive policies, and invest in technological innovations that will help achieve its ambitious sustainability and economic diversification goals by 2030 and beyond.



This transformation comes at a time when the global solar energy market has experienced rapid growth. According to the Energy Systems Research Unit (ESRU) - based in the United States - solar power generation reached a new record high of 2.13 thousand terawatt-hours in 2024, up from 1.65 thousand terawatt-hours in 2023.



Additionally, solar energy accounted for 6.9 percent of the global electricity generation mix in 2024, compared to around 5.6 percent in 2023.