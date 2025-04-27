Precede Biosciences Presents Data At AACR 2025 Demonstrating Ability To Resolve Gene Expression For Thousands Of Tumor-Specific Genes From A Simple Blood Test



Comprehensive epigenomic platform enables systematic and quantitative prediction of tumor gene expression from cell-free DNA

Genes include key targets for next generation precision medicines, such as NECTIN4, B7H4, HER3, DLL3, MUC1, MET, and HER2 and master regulators of transcription, such as AR, ER, FOXA1, ASCL1, and NEUROD1 Results underscore the power of the Precede Bio platform to inform therapeutic decisions and to resolve mechanisms of response and resistance from only 1mL of plasma



BOSTON, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared the company's scientific presentation from the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25 to 30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

“Incorporating transcriptional insights into clinical decision-making could refine how we match patients to therapies, especially when biopsy isn't feasible or actionable targets are driven by expression, not mutation,” said Gordon Mills, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell, Developmental and Cancer Biology, School of Medicine; Director of Precision Oncology, Wayne and Julie Drinkward Endowed Chair in Precision Oncology, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University.

“The data presented at AACR demonstrate the significant advances we continue to make as we work towards more fully enabling biology-based decision-making in both drug R&D and in clinical practice,” said Rehan Verjee, CEO of Precede Bio.“While the ability to predict the expression of more than 2,500 disease-relevant tumor genes in a patient with advanced cancer from only 1mL of plasma may seem impressive, these results are in fact a new lower bound for what we can achieve with our platform.”

Data presented at AACR 2025 can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

Systematic and Robust Prediction of Gene Expression Using Comprehensive Epigenomic Profiling of Plasma cfDNA

About Precede Biosciences ‍

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede Bio seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. Precede Bio's platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn . ‍

Media Contact: ‍

Donelle M. Gregory

...

-p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.