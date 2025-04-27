Suntracs Announces An Indefinite National Strike For Monday April 28

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Suntracs hopes that a Monday April 28th strike will cause a standstill of all construction works in Panama. In a fiery speech, union leader Saúl Mendez denounced that the government has signed agreements with foreign companies“behind people's backs”. Mendez is calling out for defending national sovereignty, natural resources and the Social Security Fund. Workers, farmworkers and young people, friendly to Suntracs, support these strike measures that seek to curb what they consider to be against national interests. The country should prepare for a day of protests!

The Chamber of Commerce Calls Strike Calls Irresponsible: 'Panamanians are Fed up with the Paralysis.'

The Panamanian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (CCIAP) expressed its rejection of the construction workers' union's call for a strike and the teachers' union's suspension of classes, calling them“irresponsible measures that, far from building progress, continue to cause setbacks in a country that urgently needs to move forward.” They also asked: “How many medical appointments are missed? How many opportunities are lost for small entrepreneurs or for professionals on their way to a job interview? How many students are still falling behind?”

The Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) condemned the call for strikes by construction and teachers' unions, calling them irresponsible measures that affect the country's economy, education, health, and social stability.

