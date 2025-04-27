Suntracs Announces An Indefinite National Strike For Monday April 28 -
The Chamber of Commerce Calls Strike Calls Irresponsible: 'Panamanians are Fed up with the Paralysis.'
The Panamanian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (CCIAP) expressed its rejection of the construction workers' union's call for a strike and the teachers' union's suspension of classes, calling them“irresponsible measures that, far from building progress, continue to cause setbacks in a country that urgently needs to move forward.” They also asked: “How many medical appointments are missed? How many opportunities are lost for small entrepreneurs or for professionals on their way to a job interview? How many students are still falling behind?”
The Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) condemned the call for strikes by construction and teachers' unions, calling them irresponsible measures that affect the country's economy, education, health, and social stability.
