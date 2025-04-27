Afghanistan's Exports Near $404M Mark During Last 3 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported goods worth 403.9 million US dollars and imported goods worth 3.142.6 billion during the past three months of 1403 solar year, the National Statistics and Information Authority said on Sunday.

In a statement, NSIA wrote Afghanistan made trade transactions worth $3.546.5 billion with a number of countries during the past three months of 1403 solar year.

It said the value of Afghanistan's imports in last three months reached $2.348.2 billion, showing a 33.8 percent surge compared to the same period in 1403 solar year.

According to the statement, the total value of Afghanistan's exports reached $422.2 million in past three months of 1402 solar year, showing a 4.3 percent decrease in 1403 solar year.

Afghanistan made exports to India, Pakistan, the United Arabic Emirates (UAE) and Iran, and most of the goods were imported from Iran, China, Pakistan and (UAE).

Imports include petroleum products and lubricants, machinery, transport vehicles and parts, textiles, and metal products, and exports include dried and fresh fruits, medicinal plants, and minerals.

