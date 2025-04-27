Hooch Tragedy Averted As 2,240 Litres Of Pilfered Extra Neutral Alcohol Seized: Punjab Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 27 (IANS) Punjab Finance and Excise Minister Harpal Cheema on Sunday announced a breakthrough in the state's ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (war against addiction) campaign with the seizure of 2,240 litres of pilfered extra neutral alcohol (ENA), averting a potential major hooch tragedy.

Cheema also highlighted the campaign's success in registering 4,745 NDPS cases, arresting 7,536 individuals, and demolishing the illegal properties of 71 smugglers.

The minister, who also chairs the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Cabinet Sub-Committee, shared details of the operation with the media.

"Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of the Excise Department and Sangrur police intercepted a vehicle on the Sangrur-Dirba Highway carrying approximately 200 litres of illicit ethanol. The driver, Shaan Mohd., was apprehended," said Cheema.

"Further investigation led to the discovery of a clandestine storage facility, resulting in the recovery of 34 drums, each containing 60 litres, totalling 2,040 litres of ENA. Another accused, Armaan Mohd, was also taken into custody during the raid," he added.

Emphasising the gravity of the seizure, the minister said this operation has successfully prevented a potential hooch tragedy, as this ENA could have been used to produce nearly 10,000 bottles of illicit liquor. He said investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the racket, and stringent legal action will be taken against them.

Providing details of the progress under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, Cheema said till date 4,745 NDPS cases have been registered, 7,536 individuals have been arrested, and the illegal properties of 71 smugglers have been demolished. Additionally, significant quantities of drugs have been seized, including 301 kg of heroin, 9,969 kg of poppy husk, 154 kg of opium, 96 kg of ganja, and 21,84,276 tablets or capsules of banned drugs.

The minister highlighted the success of the coordinated efforts between the state Excise and Police departments in curbing the smuggling of illicit liquor in the state. Attributing the success of the campaign to the support of the people, he expressed gratitude to the residents for their cooperation and assistance in the war against drugs and the illicit liquor trade.