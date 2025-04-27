403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslide in Algeria Kills Four, Injures Thirteen
(MENAFN) A deadly landslide in northwestern Algeria's Oran province claimed four lives and left 13 others injured late Saturday, Civil Protection officials confirmed Sunday.
The disaster struck the village of Ard Chebatt, located roughly 400 km from Algiers, demolishing five homes. The victims included two women, aged 45 and 18, as well as two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who tragically died after being rushed to the hospital by local residents.
In addition, 13 people, ranging from 12 to 75 years old, were injured, with seven requiring evacuation by Civil Protection teams and others making their own way to medical facilities. All the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The affected area is known for unstable housing prone to landslides, authorities noted. Local officials and rescue crews are on-site to secure the area and prevent further disasters, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the landslide.
The disaster struck the village of Ard Chebatt, located roughly 400 km from Algiers, demolishing five homes. The victims included two women, aged 45 and 18, as well as two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who tragically died after being rushed to the hospital by local residents.
In addition, 13 people, ranging from 12 to 75 years old, were injured, with seven requiring evacuation by Civil Protection teams and others making their own way to medical facilities. All the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The affected area is known for unstable housing prone to landslides, authorities noted. Local officials and rescue crews are on-site to secure the area and prevent further disasters, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the landslide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment