Libya Extends Condolences for Iran’s Explosion Victims
(MENAFN) Libya's Foreign Ministry extended condolences on Sunday following a devastating explosion at an Iranian port.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the State of Libya expresses sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the explosion that hit the port of the city of Bandar Abbas, which killed and injured a number of people," a ministry statement read.
It continued, "As the Ministry offers condolences to the families of the victims, it expresses the solidarity of the State of Libya with the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this painful tragedy and wishes speedy recovery for the injured."
The explosion, which occurred on Saturday at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in Bandar Abbas, Iran's southern Hormozgan province, resulted in at least 28 fatalities and left 800 others wounded, according to media reports.
The blast prompted swift emergency responses, with rescue teams arriving at the site and all port operations halted, reports indicated. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, the media added.
