Deadly Shooting in Italy Claims Two Lives, Injures Three Others
(MENAFN) A tragic shooting in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, on Saturday evening left two individuals dead and injured three others, according to reports.
The violence began when an argument broke out between two groups of young people inside a popular pizzeria, which is situated near the busy Duomo di Monreale square, a well-known landmark in the city. Witnesses say that what started as a verbal confrontation rapidly escalated into gunfire, resulting in a chaotic and dangerous scene.
The two individuals who lost their lives in the incident were identified as a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. Local authorities have confirmed that all three of the injured sustained serious, life-threatening wounds, though their identities have not been disclosed. The gunfire left the area in shock, with emergency responders rushing to the scene to provide aid and secure the area.
As of now, investigators are working to piece together the details of the shooting, including the exact circumstances that led to the deadly confrontation. The authorities have not yet released any information regarding the identities of the shooters or the nature of the dispute that triggered the violence.
