Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Judicial Official, Acting PM

Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Judicial Official, Acting PM


2025-04-27 07:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation, Justice Dr. Adel Bouresli.
His Highness the Amir received Acting Prime and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) gta

MENAFN27042025000071011013ID1109477506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search