Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, Judicial Official, Acting PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation, Justice Dr. Adel Bouresli.
His Highness the Amir received Acting Prime and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) gta
