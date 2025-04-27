Coinex Wins “Best Mobile App For Crypto Trading Asia 2025” By International Business Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is thrilled to announce another proud milestone, the platform has been honoured with the“Best Mobile App for Crypto Trading Asia 2025” award by International Business Magazine . This recognition marks another prestigious title and reaffirms CoinEx's leadership in the global crypto trading arena.







The award highlights CoinEx's commitment to delivering an exceptional mobile trading experience, built on innovation, simplicity, and accessibility. It reflects the strides we've made in optimising our mobile interface, integrating powerful trading tools, and prioritising seamless user journeys for crypto traders on the go.

User-Centric Innovation and Global Crypto Community

At CoinEx, we've always believed that crypto trading should be simple, secure, and accessible anytime, anywhere. Upholding our belief to become“Your Crypto Trading Expert”, has fuelled continuous improvements to our mobile app, including enhanced design, faster order execution, integrated asset management tools, real-time market insights, and robust security protocols.

Since our launch in 2017, CoinEx has grown to serve users in over 200+ countries and regions, supporting 18+ languages and listing 1,900+ trading markets. Our mobile app plays a crucial role in bridging users with the Web3 world, especially in emerging markets where mobile-first access is key. Our strategy remains at the heart of our mission to democratise finance and simplify crypto for everyone.

A Word from Our CEO

Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx, commented on the recognition:“We're deeply honoured to be named the Best Mobile App for Crypto Trading in Asia. This award reaffirms our belief that the future of crypto trading lies in intuitive and secure platforms. At CoinEx, we're committed to delivering the best tools and experiences to our users, whether they're trading from their desks or their phones. We'll continue building for the future of blockchain with innovation.”

Looking Ahead

With two major awards already secured in 2025,“Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2024” and“Best Mobile App for Crypto Trading Asia 2025”, CoinEx is more motivated than ever to raise the bar. We remain dedicated to empowering our users with reliable products, insightful education, and transparent service, all while staying true to our vision.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact :

CoinEx

...

