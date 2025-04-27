403
Slovenia Construction Site Blast Leaves Two Workers in Critical Condition
(MENAFN) Two workers are in critical condition after an explosion, suspected to involve World War II-era ordnance, at a construction site in Slovenia, local police reported on Friday.
The blast occurred early in the morning at a site in the Rozna Dolina area, near Ljubljana, the capital. The workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, according to the police statement.
"The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but initial findings suggest that a small, unexploded World War II-era ordnance detonated during the construction activity," the statement added.
Authorities have secured the area and are currently investigating the incident.
