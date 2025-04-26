Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Planet Solar II Boat Starts Lake Titicaca Mission

Swiss Planet Solar II Boat Starts Lake Titicaca Mission


2025-04-26 02:07:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss solar boat Planet Solar II has launched on Lake Titicaca, Peru, at the start of a two-year scientific and environmental mission. This content was published on April 26, 2025 - 10:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Schweizer Solarboot Planet Solar II im Titicacasee in Peru Original Read more: Schweizer Solarboot Planet Solar II im Titicacasee in Per

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Located between Peru and Bolivia at over 3,800 metres above sea level, Lake Titicaca is the highest navigable freshwater basin in the world.

Maja Messmer Mokhtar from the Swiss embassy in Bolivia, several Peruvian and Bolivian ministers and oceanographer Xavier Lazzaro, who specialises in this endangered ecosystem, took part in the launch, said the Planet Solar Foundation.

Planet Solar II will help to investigate the increase in nutrients in Lake Titicaca – for example due to over-fertilisation – and resulting plant proliferation, which is exacerbated by pollution and motorised shipping. In contrast to combustion engines, solar energy is particularly powerful at high altitudes, according to the foundation.

The Planet Solar II mission in Lake Titicaca is supported by the Swiss embassies in Peru and Bolivia.

More More Student-built electric plane takes to the Swiss skies

This content was published on Oct 5, 2022 A four-seater battery-powered electric plane, developed by Swiss students, recently completed its maiden flight.

Read more: Student-built electric plane takes to the Swiss skie

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

MENAFN26042025000210011054ID1109476020

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search