Global Treasury Hunt For The Best Cannabis For Product Development Unearths Caches Across Two Continents

Maridose identifies superior research grade cannabis in a world-wide search

Pharmaceutical and CPG companies now have a reliable product source to develop consumer products

BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced plans to license additional cannabis manufacturers for research purposes it was met with optimism across the scientific community. For decades, the cannabis provided by the University of Mississippi-the nation's sole supplier-was considered inadequate to meet current research needs.That initial excitement soon turned to disappointment upon learning the DEA was restricting licensees from sourcing cannabis from the United States. Upon learning this, Maridose , a licensed DEA Manufacturer, began a global search for high-quality cannabis strains analogous to those available in the United Stares and suitable for product development and research needs. After a thorough evaluation of international suppliers the company identified sources across two continents that meet the highest standards of quality, consistency and reliability required for research and commercial product development.Richard Shain, Founder of Maridose, shared his enthusiasm for this milestone:“The completion of this search is big step forward for cannabis product development. By forming strategic partnerships Maridose will ensure companies have access to the best cannabis available to meet their needs”Maridose is now accepting orders for both dried flower and extracts from the United States and International cannabis community.About MaridoseMaridose is the premier DEA-licensed biopharmaceutical research and product development company focused on cannabis and cannabis-derived products. The company is led by a team including the world's leading cannabis researcher who isolated Anandamide, the first endocanabinoid in the human brain, P&G marketing executives, a major CPG President and a NIH/FDA Advisor. Maridose is licensed by the U.S. DEA as a Schedule 1 Bulk Manufacturer of cannabis allowing it to manufacture, import and sell cannabis and cannabis-derived products for research and product development. Maridose's Center of Excellence is located in TechPlace at Brunswick Landing, Maine, the most successful BARC redevelopment in the country

