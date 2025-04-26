403
Court Sentences Ex Congressman for Fraud, Identity Theft
(MENAFN) A federal court judge handed down a prison term exceeding seven years to ex-Congressman George Santos on Friday for committing wire fraud and severe identity theft, marking a disgraceful downfall for the alleged “pathological liar and fraudster,” as reported by multiple outlets.
Santos, a once-prominent legislator from New York, was indicted in May 2023. Despite the serious accusations, he declined to vacate his position, buoyed by support from numerous Republican colleagues in the House.
Following a chaotic tenure marred by escalating claims, Santos was ousted from Congress, making him the first lawmaker since the Civil War era to be expelled from the House absent a criminal conviction.
In August 2024, Santos entered a guilty plea to two major criminal offenses, conceding that he misused his campaign’s financial structure for his own benefit.
He acknowledged submitting deceptive filings to the Federal Election Commission while campaigning and admitted to appropriating the personal and financial details of elderly and mentally impaired donors, later using their credit card data to process illicit donations to his own campaign.
