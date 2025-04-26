403
German senator labels Tesla as ‘Nazi car’
(MENAFN) A Berlin senator has caused controversy by labeling Tesla a "Nazi car" while commenting on the company's dropping sales. Cansel Kiziltepe, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the senator for labor, social affairs, and anti-discrimination in Berlin, made the statement in a now-deleted post on X on Wednesday.
Kiziltepe’s criticism follows growing concerns over Elon Musk’s political views in the EU. Musk has faced backlash for his perceived right-wing stances, including his support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and his close ties to US President Donald Trump, whose policies often clash with those of the European Union. In return, Musk has accused the EU of censorship, overreach, and undermining free speech.
In her post, Kiziltepe pointed out that while other electric car manufacturers are booming, Tesla's sales are faltering, linking this slump to Musk’s far-right political affiliations. "Who wants to drive a Nazi car?" she wrote. Her comments sparked a strong reaction from officials in Brandenburg, where Tesla’s only European factory is located. Brandenburg’s Minister-President, Dietmar Woidke, called the remarks “completely out of place,” while the state’s economic minister, Daniel Keller, demanded a retraction.
Although Kiziltepe deleted the post, she stood by her comments in a follow-up message on Friday, reiterating her stance on Musk and linking his far-right positions to the company’s sales decline.
Tesla's global vehicle deliveries fell by 13% in the first quarter of this year, with revenues dropping 20% and net income plunging by 71%. Earlier in the year, the company’s Gigafactory in Berlin was targeted by protesters, and the phrase “Heil Tesla” was projected on the wall of the plant, prompting further controversy. Musk dismissed the Nazi salutes as politically motivated.
The billionaire entrepreneur has expressed support for Germany's far-right AfD, which has drawn criticism from officials such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economic Minister Robert Habeck. The AfD saw significant success in the February German federal elections, becoming the second-largest party, with issues like immigration and economic dissatisfaction fueling its rise.
