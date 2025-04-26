Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll From Overnight Drone Attack On Kamianske Rises To Six

2025-04-26 07:05:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, has risen to six.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of those injured in Kamianske has increased to six. One woman remains hospitalized, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment," Lysak said.

Read also: Russian drone strike destroys base of Hospitallers medical battalion in Pavlohrad

As previously reported, a man was killed during the overnight Russian drone attack in Kamianske. Four injuries were initially reported, including an 11-year-old girl. One of the victims, an 88-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

