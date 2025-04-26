Injury Toll From Overnight Drone Attack On Kamianske Rises To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, has risen to six.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of those injured in Kamianske has increased to six. One woman remains hospitalized, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment," Lysak said.

Russian drone strike destroys base of Hospitallers medical battalion in Pavlohrad

As previously reported, a man was killed during the overnight Russian drone attack in Kamianske. Four injuries were initially reported, including an 11-year-old girl. One of the victims, an 88-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram