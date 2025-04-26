Injury Toll From Overnight Drone Attack On Kamianske Rises To Six
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The number of those injured in Kamianske has increased to six. One woman remains hospitalized, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment," Lysak said.Read also: Russian drone strike destroys base of Hospitallers medical battalion in Pavlohrad
As previously reported, a man was killed during the overnight Russian drone attack in Kamianske. Four injuries were initially reported, including an 11-year-old girl. One of the victims, an 88-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
