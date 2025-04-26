Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Earns GDP Certification For Cargo Operations


2025-04-26 06:14:34
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India on Thursday (April 24) announced that it has received Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo business, recognizing its standards in handling, storage, and transport of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The certification was awarded by Hong Kong-based testing and inspection firm SGS, a global leader in quality assurance.

In its domestic route network, Air India's GDP-certified stations include major cargo hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Goa, according to a release.

Internationally, the certification covers New York, Chicago, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris, among others.

