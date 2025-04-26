Air India Earns GDP Certification For Cargo Operations
Dhaka: Air India on Thursday (April 24) announced that it has received Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo business, recognizing its standards in handling, storage, and transport of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.
The certification was awarded by Hong Kong-based testing and inspection firm SGS, a global leader in quality assurance.
In its domestic route network, Air India's GDP-certified stations include major cargo hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Goa, according to a release.
Internationally, the certification covers New York, Chicago, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris, among others.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment