Air India Earns GDP Certification For Cargo Operations

Dhaka: Air India on Thursday (April 24) announced that it has received Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification for its cargo business, recognizing its standards in handling, storage, and transport of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The certification was awarded by Hong Kong-based testing and inspection firm SGS, a global leader in quality assurance.

In its domestic route network, Air India's GDP-certified stations include major cargo hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Goa, according to a release.

Internationally, the certification covers New York, Chicago, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris, among others.

