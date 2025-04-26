403
Trump expresses frustration with Zelensky saying Putin ‘easier to deal with’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has said he finds Russian President Vladimir Putin easier to negotiate with than Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This statement comes amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump expressed disappointment over Zelensky’s rejection of a major point in the proposed peace deal, specifically Kyiv's refusal to even consider recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. The White House criticized Zelensky for revealing confidential details about the negotiations. Trump warned that continued resistance from the Ukrainian leader could endanger the country's future.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said, “I believe Russia is ready to make a deal. Now we need one with Zelensky,” adding that he initially thought the Ukrainian president would be more cooperative. Still, Trump remained hopeful that agreements could be reached with both sides.
Earlier that day, Trump posted on Truth Social, claiming that Ukraine is in a vulnerable position and that Zelensky must choose between peace or a prolonged war that could ultimately cost Ukraine everything.
When asked whether he would meet with Zelensky during Pope Francis’s upcoming funeral, Trump said he was unsure if the Ukrainian leader would attend. He also mentioned a possible meeting with Putin during an upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, although nothing has been confirmed.
The U.S. has been urging a resolution to the conflict while simultaneously negotiating a mineral extraction deal with Ukraine to recoup some of the aid and military support costs. However, frustration is growing in Washington over the lack of progress. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the U.S. might shift focus if talks continue to stall.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized Zelensky for publicly discussing negotiation details, calling it “unacceptable” to President Trump.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that a quick resolution is unlikely, citing the complexity of the conflict. Moscow insists any lasting peace must address the underlying issues and not simply result in a temporary ceasefire, which they believe would allow the West to rearm Ukraine.
