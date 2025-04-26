403
China Highlights IAEA’s Key Role in Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) China has reaffirmed its support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in playing a constructive role in the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iran nuclear issue, as stated by a Chinese envoy on Thursday.
Li Song, China's permanent representative to the IAEA, shared these views after a joint meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov, and Iran’s representative Reza Najafi.
During the meeting, China, Russia, and Iran agreed that mutual respect-based political and diplomatic engagement is the only viable approach to resolving the Iran nuclear issue. The three nations also emphasized that the IAEA, along with its director general, possesses the necessary capabilities to contribute meaningfully to the diplomatic process.
Li highlighted that China and Russia support Iran’s efforts to enhance dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA. He also underscored China’s recognition of Iran’s commitment to refraining from developing nuclear weapons, its right to peaceful nuclear energy use, and the importance of negotiations with all relevant parties, including the United States, to safeguard Iran's rights.
China further expressed its willingness to deepen communication and collaboration with Russia, Iran, and the IAEA to foster positive momentum for resolving the nuclear dispute.
