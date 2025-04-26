Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Giatsint-S Self-Propelled Gun In Kramatorsk Sector

2025-04-26 05:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk sector, soldiers from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Brigade successfully destroyed a Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system and eliminated infantry in shelters using FPV drones.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , sharing a corresponding video, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, attack drones are organizing 'hot meetings' for the occupiers. Thanks to successful sorties, pilots effectively destroyed the Russian 152-mm self-propelled gun 2S5 Giatsint-S -a weapon that had been actively obstructing the advance of Ukrainian forces,” the report reads.

Read also: Russian army loses another 1,110 troops in Ukraine in past day

The military emphasized that the Giatsint-S is a long-range artillery system used by Russian forces to deter Ukrainian assaults, making it a high-priority target.

As reported, on April 25, 156 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline, with the majority of attacks concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

Illustrative photo

