Deineko Visits Ukrainian Positions On Border With Russia In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko, head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, has visited the positions of border units carrying out combat missions along the border with Russia in the Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook .

Deineko inspected the positions, spoke with service members, and discussed the current situation with unit commanders.

Officers briefed him on the actions of Russian forces, including the active use of UAVs, airstrikes, and attempts by small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian territory and conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

"We must not allow the enemy to advance in this sector. The situation is difficult, and you see it every day. The enemy can be defeated through intelligence, unity, and the will to live. I thank you for the courage, resilience, and heroism with which you defend our country," Deineko said.

War update: 156 combat clashes on frontline in past day, most in Pokrovsk sector

He also presented state and departmental awards, as well as firearms, to the border guards. Several service members were promoted to officer ranks.

Deineko congratulated the troops on the upcoming Border Guard Day.