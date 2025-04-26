Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Qatari, Arab Police Sports Federations Meets Director-General Of Lebanese Internal Security Forces

President Of Qatari, Arab Police Sports Federations Meets Director-General Of Lebanese Internal Security Forces


2025-04-26 03:05:01
QNA

Beirut:

Beirut: President of the Qatari and the Arab Police Sports Federations, Major General Khalid bin Hamad Al Attiyah met in Beirut on Friday with Director-General of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, Major General Raed Abdullah.
Discussion during the meeting dealt with ways to enhance bilateral police sports cooperation.

