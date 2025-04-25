'In The Shadow Of The Stars' By Ross Valenza A Memoir Of Music, Memory & Love, Now On Amazon & Barnes & Noble

In the Shadow of the Stars

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the neon buzz of Hollywood nights to the soulful quiet of Brooklyn streets, Ross Valenza 's deeply personal memoir In the Shadow of the Stars captures the heart of a generation now fading into memory. Published by USA Publishing Hub, the book is now officially available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble , inviting readers everywhere to discover a life lived between the light and the shadow.A compelling blend of memoir and cultural tribute, In the Shadow of the Stars chronicles Valenza's six-decade journey through music, fame, heartbreak, and rediscovery. More than a celebrity tell-all, the book is a meditation on humanity, as Ross reflects on helping stars at their lowest, standing by them in silence, and learning that true light shines brightest when shared.“I didn't write this book to be famous. I wrote it to be honest,” says Valenza.“Every life is a song. Some of us just forget the lyrics along the way. I hope this book helps people remember their tune.”Whether recounting his early encounters with icons like Lou Ferrigno, Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, or guiding the behind-the-scenes rise of Saturday Night Fever legend Dennie Terrio, Valenza's voice is grounded in empathy and reflection.From private parties with Dean Martin and Telly Savalas to quiet moments with a horse no one else could ride, this book is filled with stories that remind us how far we've come-and how love, memory, and music connect us all.📖 Now Available📦 Amazon📚 Barnes & NobleAbout the AuthorRoss Valenza is a Brooklyn native, musician, actor, storyteller, and soul searcher. A lifelong observer of fame and a quiet friend to many who bore its weight, Ross has lived in the shadows of the stars-and found his own light in the process.

