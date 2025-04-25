Kashmir Mosques Observe Silence For Pahalgam Victims

During the Friday sermons, Imams and scholars in major mosques of the Valley condemned the April 22 attack and prayed for the injured.

Muslims who gathered in the mosques observed a minute's silence to pay respects to the victims and express solidarity with them.

The Imams termed the attack unacceptable and said the people of Kashmir share the grief of the affected families and stand with them.

Such acts are against humanity and Islamic teachings, they said.

At many places, people also held protests after the prayers, raised slogans against the attack and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

Meanwhile, traders in the Lal Chowk city centre here hoisted black flags in front of their establishments as a mark of protest against the attack.

In Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the attack has left people's hearts bleeding.

“The manner in which the carnage was carried out - more than two dozen people killed after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families - is shocking and chilling beyond belief,” he said while addressing the Friday congregation.

By observing a complete shutdown and holding spontaneous protests, the people of Kashmir have sent a strong message of their total disapproval of such actions and their solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved, he added.

Kashmir's chief cleric and the people present in the mosque observed a two-minute silence before the prayers to express solidarity with the affected families.

The Mirwaiz, who heads the moderate Hurriyat Conference, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their religion, strongly condemn the killings.

“Who understands the pain of losing their own better than the people of Kashmir? Who can feel the pain of the loved ones of those killed more than us? The incident has made our hearts bleed,” he said.

Mirwaiz said the people of Kashmir share the grief of the affected families and stand with them.

“We pray to God to give them patience. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.

Referring to several viral videos of locals helping tourists in the aftermath of the attack, the Mirwaiz said Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and doors for their guests.

“Our hospitality is famous the world over and once again, the Kashmiris continued their traditions. A ponywalla, Adil Hussain, sacrificed his life trying to save the lives of others. Kashmiris carried tourists on their shoulders.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir observed a complete shutdown and showed an example of solidarity and unity. They have sent a message that they oppose such cowardly acts and stand with the bereaved families,” he added.

Mirwaiz said the killings are not only condemnable but“totally unacceptable”.

He appealed to the government to allow him to visit the injured to enquire about their health.

“I should be allowed to visit the hospital to enquire about the injured, talk to them and to take the sentiments of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir to them. I should also be allowed to visit Adil Hussain's residence for offering condolences,” he said.

Mirwaiz said it was unfortunate that a section of the media was spreading hatred by giving a communal colour to the situation, resulting in“targeting of Kashmiris” in many states of the country.

“Hundreds of students and businessmen are leaving those states. We appeal to the governments in other states of India to safeguard Kashmiris,” he said.

Earlier, Mirwaiz also condemned his house arrest, saying it was“painful not only for me but for all Muslims”.

“It is disappointing on the part of the government and we condemn it,” he said.