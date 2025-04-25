Ukrainian Armed Forces Establish New Corps Comprising Legendary Combat Brigades

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A new military command structure - the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces - has been established within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Command of the Air Assault Forces announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, the creation of this new corps will enhance the effective management of subordinate brigades, streamline personnel allocation, and ensure timely logistical support.

"The core of the corps is made up of experienced officers and sergeants who understand the nature of modern warfare against a ruthless enemy," the Air Assault Forces said.

The newly formed corps includes combat brigades that gained legendary status during the Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine and the Joint Forces Operation, as well as units established after the full-scale Russian invasion.

These include:



46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces;

71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces;

80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces;

82nd Air Assault Brigade;

95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces; 148th Air Assault Artillery Brigade of the Air Assault Forces.

Colonel Dmytro Voloshyn, a Hero of Ukraine, has been appointed commander of the corps. He stated that the principles guiding the 8th Corps' operations will be "precise planning and coordination, a powerful strike force, and concentration in a sector."

