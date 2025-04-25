403
Kuwait Wins Bronze Medal In Mixed Pistol At Arab Shooting Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooting team won on Friday the mixed team pistol shooting bronze medal at the Arab Shooting Championship, held in Cairo, until May 1.
Head of the Kuwaiti shooting delegation Abdullah Al-Barakat stated to KUNA that Kuwaiti shooters Hamad Al-Namshan and Ghezlan Al-Hassan secured third place after a fierce competition with other Arab teams.
Al-Barakat added that the 10-meter rifle shooting competitions are scheduled to begin tomorrow, while the mixed team rifle will kick off on Sunday, wishing the Kuwaiti shooters continued success.
On Thursday, the Kuwaiti women's shooting team also won a bronze medal in the 10-meter team pistol shooting final.
The championship features around 300 participants from 19 Arab countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the host country Egypt. (end)
