Biodiversity, Wildlife Conservation Top Qatar's Sustainable Development Agenda Priorities: Environment Minister

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that biodiversity and wildlife conservation are top priorities within Qatar's environmental policy and form an integral part of the country's efforts to achieve balanced sustainable development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.



Speaking at the opening of the 71st General Assembly of the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC), held in Doha, His Excellency highlighted that Qatar's hosting of this major international environmental event reflects its renewed commitment to supporting global efforts aimed at protecting wildlife, preserving ecosystems, and achieving environmental balance.





He emphasized that accelerating environmental challenges, chief among them biodiversity loss, necessitate intensified global cooperation and unified efforts to ensure the planet's sustainability for future generations.



His Excellency noted that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has launched several initiatives to strengthen wildlife protection, expand the network of nature reserves, and rehabilitate natural habitats. In addition, the ministry has enacted strict legislation to protect endangered species as part of the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy (2024-2030), which is grounded in principles of environmental leadership, diversity, and sustainability.



He further stated that convening the CIC General Assembly in Doha provides a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, scientific discussion, and the sharing of best practices in environmental conservation. The participation of representatives from more than 80 countries, he said, underscores growing global recognition of biodiversity as a central element in climate action and environmental security.



HE Dr. Al Subaie also underscored Qatar's close collaboration with international partners and environmental organizations to enhance frameworks for cooperation and contribute meaningfully to global wildlife conservation projects. He stressed that today's challenges, particularly the rapid degradation of natural habitats and rising extinction rates, place a collective responsibility on the international community to safeguard the planet's resources.



He called on participants to actively engage in the assembly's sessions and accompanying workshops to develop practical recommendations and action plans that advance global wildlife conservation efforts and promote integration between environmental and developmental policies.



In conclusion, His Excellency reiterated Qatar's steadfast commitment to its regional and international role in environmental protection. He emphasized that investing in biodiversity is, ultimately, an investment in the future of humanity and called for fostering a culture of environmental responsibility while empowering local communities to protect and preserve nature's balance.