Gujarat: 10 Key Reforms Proposed To Strengthen Public Service Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 25 (IANS) The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) has submitted its second recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, proposing ten major citizen-centric reforms aimed at strengthening public service delivery through digital integration.

As per official reports, the recommendations are focused on the theme of 'Government at Your Doorstep' and seek to enhance transparency, accountability, and ease of access to government services. One of the core proposals is to revamp all government websites to make them more user-friendly, accessible, and secure.

GARC has set a deadline of August 2025 for all government websites to comply with the Government of India's Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW 3.0).

To ensure timely and efficient service delivery, the Commission has also suggested making the Citizen Charter more effective. Departments will be required to clearly mention the services they offer, timelines for delivery, grievance redressal systems, and accountability mechanisms with a citizen-first approach.

In a move to simplify access to government schemes, GARC has recommended the development of a single sign-on system for all government services.

This will enable citizens to access various schemes and services from one platform without repeatedly submitting the same personal details. Additionally, a QR-based verification system is proposed to authenticate government-issued certificates, licenses, and approvals -- ensuring greater transparency.

The report calls for the integration of grievance redressal platforms by enhancing the existing SWAGAT system.

Citizens will be able to lodge complaints through multiple channels including email, WhatsApp, phone calls, and online portals.

To preserve institutional knowledge, GARC has recommended the introduction of a 'Knowledge Transfer Protocol'.

Under this, outgoing government employees -- whether retiring or transferring -- will be required to document their work and hand it over to successors. Departments will also create multimedia content under a 'Know Your Department' initiative to better inform citizens about their functions.

The report also touches on administrative efficiency.

It recommends creating a streamlined protocol for disposing of old government vehicles and unused furniture in public offices within six months.

Furthermore, to enhance productivity and promote work-life balance, GARC has proposed standardizing office hours -- from 9.30 a.m. to 5.10 p.m. -- for all government departments excluding educational institutions.