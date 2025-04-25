Lower House Speaker, Iraqi Counterpart Reaffirm Solid Ties, Reject Attempts To Sow Discord Between Two Countries

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met on Thursday with his Iraqi counterpart Mahmoud Mashhadani, with talks highlighting the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq and the need to reject all voices that seek to sow discord between the two nations.

During the meeting, at the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad, both speakers affirmed the longstanding Jordanian-Iraqi relations, describing them as firmly based on common interests and mutual respect that serve the welfare of both peoples.

Safadi stressed the importance of parliamentary visits in strengthening bilateral cooperation and translating it into tangible results that benefit both countries.

He also underlined Jordan's recognition of Iraq's pivotal role in ensuring regional security and stability, stressing the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to serve the common interests of the two nations and other Arab countries.

Mashhadani called for enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields, including political and economic.

He noted that mutual parliamentary visits reflect the commitment of both countries to advance their relations and implement practical measures that contribute to common goals.

Also on Thursday, Safadi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani stressed the urgent need for unified international action to stop the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting at the Iraqi Prime Ministry headquarters, both sides underscored the importance of consolidating Jordanian-Iraqi relations and strengthening cooperation across all sectors, particularly in parliamentary and economic spheres, to advance shared interests.

Safadi also highlighted Jordan's commitment to deepening its partnership with Iraq, emphasising the value of joint efforts in addressing regional developments and promoting mutual prosperity.

The two officials also reiterated the importance of continued coordination between Jordan and Iraq to support the broader Arab cause, especially in confronting regional challenges and preserving stability.

They called for aligning international positions to stop the violence in Gaza and to hold perpetrators accountable for crimes against the Palestinian people. They also emphasised the need for collective efforts to enhance security and promote stability throughout the region.

Safadi also expressed pride in the enduring and historic ties between the two nations, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation on issues of mutual concern.