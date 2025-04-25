Seth Troxler And Monkey Safari To Headline AFTER 2049, Official TOKEN2049 Dubai Closing Party

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's AFTER 2049 will host 3,000 guests boasting a multi-sensory music experience powered by state-of-the-art, fully spatial 360° production from sound pioneers Polygon Productions . Set to redefine live music experiences through spatial audio technology, the build will combine binaural sound and synchronised lighting to curate an immersive sensory journey unlike anything Dubai has seen before. Polygon Production's audio technology features L-Acoustics speaker stacks in a circular formation, allowing music to move above, around and through the audience. This technology has already been adopted by the likes of deadmau5 and Katy Perry, and is set to change the face of live music - with AFTER 2049 as its stage.

Headlining AFTER 2049 is none other than Grammy-nominated artist Seth Troxler, a music icon whose influence resonates far beyond the dancefloor. Voted the world's number one DJ by Resident Advisor and a three-time Mixmag cover star, Troxler has become a defining figure in global electronic music. From his legendary sets at CircoLoco to unforgettable performances at Glastonbury, his career is a masterclass in boundary-pushing creativity.

Alongside Troxler, German duo Monkey Safari known for their deep, melodic sun-soaked beats are definitely crowd favourites. These real-life brothers are no strangers to the global stage, with iconic sets at Fusion Festival and Awakenings, acclaimed remixes for RÜFÜS DU SOL, and collaborations with electronic legends like Carl Cox. Expect nothing less than pure euphoria as Monkey Safari brings the heat to AFTER 2049.

We are proud to announce our partners for AFTER 2049 Dubai; MEXC: A global exchange known as "Your Easiest Way to Crypto"; Mesh - crypto payments network; 1inch: The seamless cross-chain marketplace; DWF: New Generation Web3 Investor and Market Maker; Meta Earth: Native DID. Modular Power. Limitless Web3; JuCoin: Seamless crypto trading and dApp within an innovative unified ecosystem; WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange; Fastex - all-in-one Web3 ecosystem: crypto, NFTs, metaverse, payments, blockchain; ADI Foundation's blockchain empowers governments of emerging markets to transform lives; Fibonacci - your go-to partner for MM and token launches; Tokenize Xchange: Asia's Leading Digital Exchange; GOC: Tokenizing 100M Olive Trees with Purpose, for Prosperity; WOW - Agentic AI Launchpad; C1 - shaking up Web3-real utility, zero hype, all impact; FLOKI - the meme utility token of the community-powered FLOKI ecosystem; Bitcoin Suisse: the leading Swiss crypto native financial service provider; Morphware AI: Where NVIDIA B200 meets scalable, affordable renewable intelligence; The Bitcoin Everything Chain - Core; AMINA – a Swiss-headquartered global crypto bank with ADGM offices; Bitvavo: The Largest EUR Spot Exchange Globally; Saros DLMM - The Liquidity Layer of Solana; Protect your crypto wealth with Changer - visit changer ; Kava: Scaling DeFi and DeAI on a multichain platform; DinarMaker is an innovative stablecoin lending protocol.

Limited tickets to AFTER 2049 are available exclusively on Platinumlist .

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Dubai, please visit: href="" rel="nofollow" token2049 . For any table booking interest on AFTER 2049, please refer to [email protected] and enquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

