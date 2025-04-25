INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. - BBAI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BBAI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BigBear and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain of BigBear's financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated, for reasons related to the accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes due in 2026.

On this news, BigBear's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $2.97 per share on March 18, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980