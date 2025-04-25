403
Kuwait Ministries Conduct Joint Campaign On Illegal Cryptocurrency Mining Activities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Interior Ministry, in cooperation with Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy as well as the Public Authority for Industry, launched a campaign on a number of houses where illegal cryptocurrency mining was taking place.
In a press release on Friday, the Interior Ministry, mentioned that a number of houses were found to have breached the law, mining equipment were confiscated, and legal action was taken against violators prior to referral to concerned bodies.
The campaign aims to curb illegal activities as it could potentially overtax national power generators and subsequently lead to outages, affecting residential and industrial areas. (end)
