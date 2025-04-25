Medical Ultrasound Equipment Industry Analysis And Forecast 2025-2030 With Deviated Tariff-Impacted Growth Projections
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|549
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities Application Areas Market Outlook: Long Term Developing Countries Drive Future Growth Major Challenges Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Recent Market Activity World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advances Spur Growth Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2024 Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2024 Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2024 Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
